Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MITO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of MITO opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $86.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.41. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.58.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 536.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 478,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

