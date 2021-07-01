Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.24% of Standard Motor Products worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

In related news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $237,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,675 shares in the company, valued at $15,225,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,797,400. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of SMP opened at $43.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.28. The stock has a market cap of $961.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.39. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.65 and a 52-week high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.57 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.