Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Hits New 52-Week High at $94.31

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $94.31 and last traded at $94.10, with a volume of 447 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.99.

SPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.30.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $108,399.96. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $397,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 239,697 shares of company stock valued at $16,535,285. 14.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

