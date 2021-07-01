SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Major Shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 6,502 Shares of Stock

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 6,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total transaction of $553,775.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 22,334 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $1,901,516.76.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 100 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $8,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 5,049 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $430,831.17.

On Monday, June 7th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 371 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $31,497.90.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $82.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.48. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

