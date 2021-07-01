Spring Creek Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCLFU. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $249,000.

In other Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $199,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 117,558 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,516 in the last quarter.

RCLFU traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,854. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

