Spring Creek Capital LLC Makes New $11.49 Million Investment in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 145,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,491,000. CoreLogic makes up about 0.5% of Spring Creek Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of CoreLogic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 3,754.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in CoreLogic by 1,544.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

CLGX remained flat at $$80.00 during trading on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.15. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.77.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $422.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.52 million. CoreLogic had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

