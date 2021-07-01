Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $5.85 Million in Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 277,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Americas Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $960,000. 41.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Americas Technology Acquisition alerts:

ATA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,893. Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99.

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA).

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.