Spring Creek Capital LLC Buys Shares of 400,000 Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $986,000.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.98. 13,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,338. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

