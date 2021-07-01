Spring Creek Capital LLC Buys Shares of 250,000 Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Extended Stay America as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 58.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the first quarter worth $103,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 29.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 38.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAY remained flat at $$20.46 on Thursday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,740. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $20.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.00.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

In other Extended Stay America news, Director Kapila K. Anand sold 41,001 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $768,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STAY shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 target price (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

