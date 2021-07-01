Spring Creek Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 750,000 Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,500,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LGACU. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $276,000.

Shares of LGACU stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 84,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,212. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.00.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

