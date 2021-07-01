Spiking Price Reaches $0.0265 (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 176.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Spiking has a market capitalization of $11.73 million and $1,456.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spiking has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spiking coin can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00054740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00019388 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $243.94 or 0.00710181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.14 or 0.07796807 BTC.

Spiking (SPIKE) is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spiking is spiking.com . Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

