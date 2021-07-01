Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 89.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,050 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 31.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWX opened at $66.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.15. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

