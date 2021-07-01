Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stock Position Decreased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,406 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,568,142 shares of the airline’s stock worth $644,095,000 after purchasing an additional 362,019 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,560,218 shares of the airline’s stock worth $445,602,000 after acquiring an additional 148,731 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $434,245,000 after purchasing an additional 743,197 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,343,626 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $249,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,645,164 shares of the airline’s stock worth $123,291,000 after purchasing an additional 114,481 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUV opened at $53.09 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $64.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LUV. Raymond James raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

