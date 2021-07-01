South32 (LON:S32) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

South32 (LON:S32) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 180 ($2.35). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of S32 stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 159.80 ($2.09). 110,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,585. South32 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 108.02 ($1.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 173.07 ($2.26). The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73. The company has a market capitalization of £7.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -99.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 160.91.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

