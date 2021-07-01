Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,037,000 after acquiring an additional 72,042 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,561,000 after acquiring an additional 139,949 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAH shares. TheStreet upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

SAH opened at $44.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.13. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.57.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.47%.

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 54,048 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $2,706,723.84. Following the sale, the president now owns 858,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,976,302.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 9,281 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $456,346.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,905 shares of company stock worth $5,430,926. Corporate insiders own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

