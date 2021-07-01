Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 25,160 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,160 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in The Allstate in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.08.

The Allstate stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,509. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.02. The company has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

In other news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

