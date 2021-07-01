Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 14,710 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,710 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,836,000 after buying an additional 69,872 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 596,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,025,000 after purchasing an additional 105,857 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 285,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at $920,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.62.

CL traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,118. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.32. The company has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.61 and a twelve month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

