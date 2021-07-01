Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 12.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,362,862.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $1,848,430.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 19,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 561,590 shares of company stock worth $86,767,205. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DLR traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.24. 29,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,025. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $165.49. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

