Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.7% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 19.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Facebook by 0.5% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Facebook by 2.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,325,770 shares of company stock worth $747,770,138 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $349.41. The stock had a trading volume of 582,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,414,283. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.86. The company has a market cap of $990.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.90 and a 1-year high of $358.14.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

