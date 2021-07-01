SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,600 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the May 31st total of 1,093,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.4 days.

SoftBank Group stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.64. 5,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,128. SoftBank Group has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.78.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SoftBank Group stock. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.