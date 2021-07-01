SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the May 31st total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SOBKY stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95. SoftBank has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $17.73.

About SoftBank

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, and Distribution segments. The Consumer segment offers s mobile communications services, including voice call, data transmission, and related services to subscribers under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, and LINE MOBILE brands.

