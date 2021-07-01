Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.140-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$126 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.57 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440-$-0.360 EPS.

SMAR traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $72.53. 2,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,793. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $85.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.77.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.81.

In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $864,036.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,265 shares of company stock worth $20,158,336. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.