Small Love Potion 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.21 Million (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $52.51 million and $14.21 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Small Love Potion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000387 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Small Love Potion has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00054035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00019247 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $238.97 or 0.00712464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 10,729.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 404,090,637 coins. Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.