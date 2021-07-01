SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.63 Million

Brokerages predict that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) will post $342.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SLM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $333.27 million and the highest is $352.00 million. SLM posted sales of $348.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $331.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.07 million. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Shares of SLM stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,854,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,244,048. SLM has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.38%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SLM in the first quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the first quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in SLM in the first quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the first quarter worth $32,000.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

