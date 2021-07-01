Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KGI Securities

KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.05.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $191.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $125.80 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.27.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,863,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $84,675,000 after acquiring an additional 483,868 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $136,793,000 after acquiring an additional 407,271 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $130,798,000 after acquiring an additional 389,184 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $64,972,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

