Skye Global Management LP Sells 46,600 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Skye Global Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 89.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,600 shares during the quarter. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCAT. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $93,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $143,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,800 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $278,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,997.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anita Pramoda sold 2,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $133,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,427.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,912 shares of company stock valued at $12,167,070. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCAT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.28. 5,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,423. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.27.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HCAT shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

