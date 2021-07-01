Skye Global Management LP Makes New $3.45 Million Investment in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Skye Global Management LP purchased a new position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 518,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,000. Skye Global Management LP owned approximately 1.05% of Acacia Research as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acacia Research by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 243,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Acacia Research by 11.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Acacia Research by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Acacia Research by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTG traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,916. Acacia Research Co. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 201.72% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Acacia Research from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, insider Marc W. Booth sold 4,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $26,157.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,104.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc W. Booth sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $36,044.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,744.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,082 shares of company stock valued at $115,098. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, intends to acquire undervalued businesses primarily in technology, life sciences, industrial, and financial services segments in the United States. The company also invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets, as well as engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

