Skye Global Management LP Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Skye Global Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,336,640,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,684,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,994,000 after acquiring an additional 530,026 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 956,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,555,000 after acquiring an additional 361,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,804,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $533.80.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $3.29 on Thursday, hitting $507.76. 14,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.99 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The company has a market capitalization of $199.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $470.22.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.