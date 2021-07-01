Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Down 5.7%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s share price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.20 and last traded at $20.48. Approximately 162,039 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,562,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.72.

SKLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skillz has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.59 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.23.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $83.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.74 million. Equities analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Skillz in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

