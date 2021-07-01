Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 46,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 369,693 shares.The stock last traded at $22.46 and had previously closed at $22.19.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.10 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 106.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.21%.

In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 400.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

