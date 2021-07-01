Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) Short Interest Update

Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SIAF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.09. 77,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,606. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08. Sino Agro Food has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59.
Sino Agro Food Company Profile
