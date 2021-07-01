Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) Short Interest Update

Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIAF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.09. 77,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,606. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08. Sino Agro Food has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59.

Get Sino Agro Food alerts:

Sino Agro Food Company Profile

Sino Agro Food, Inc operates as an agriculture technology and natural food holding company in the People Republic of China. The company's products include live prawns, live eels, whole beef cattle, and packaged beef meat. It is also involved in the bulk and concentrated livestock feed producing and manufacturing; production of organic fertilizers; distribution of beef meat; and technology engineering consulting and services.

See Also: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Agro Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Agro Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.