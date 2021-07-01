Simon Property Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 124,832 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,019% compared to the average daily volume of 11,158 call options.

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.71.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $130.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.86. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 57.08%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

