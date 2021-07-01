Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.03% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of SAMG opened at $15.04 on Thursday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.03 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.09 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares during the period. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

