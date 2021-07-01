Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Update

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the May 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 684,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SLVRF opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.57. Silver One Resources has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $0.75.
Silver One Resources Company Profile
