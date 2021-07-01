Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Update

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the May 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 684,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLVRF opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.57. Silver One Resources has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $0.75.

Silver One Resources Company Profile

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project the Candelaria Silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interests in the PeÃ±asco Quemado in the state of Sonora, La Frazada in the state of Nayarit, and Pluton in the state of Durango.

