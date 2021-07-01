Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Siltronic stock opened at $169.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.70. Siltronic has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $175.42.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

