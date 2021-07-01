Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of Siltronic stock opened at $169.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.70. Siltronic has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $175.42.
About Siltronic
