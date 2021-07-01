Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in June

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PHPPY stock remained flat at $$32.01 on Wednesday. Signify has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $35.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.59.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHPPY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

