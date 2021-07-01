Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 19,259 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 63.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,259 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,795,558 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74.

