Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Makes New Investment in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 19.1% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 102,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 399,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.88.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $219.59. 3,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,985. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $155.16 and a 52-week high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,604. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

