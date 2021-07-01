Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 77.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.4% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 574.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,557,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

JNJ traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.60. The stock had a trading volume of 302,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,788,541. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.44. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.