Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth $18,049,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4,982.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,640,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,066 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,669,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,093,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 63.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,733,000 after purchasing an additional 93,143 shares during the period.

FV stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.27. 3,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,444. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.27.

