Signata (SATA) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Signata has a market cap of $2.09 million and $6,932.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signata coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Signata has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00054032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.23 or 0.00698132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 12,701.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Signata Profile

Signata (CRYPTO:SATA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,510,849 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

