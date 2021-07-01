Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Short Interest Update

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the May 31st total of 222,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.03. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $392.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $35.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.21%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.