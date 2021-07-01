Short Interest in Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Expands By 68.0%

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,442,600 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the May 31st total of 2,049,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.8 days.
A number of research firms have commented on WFSTF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from $2.35 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from $2.50 to $2.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.58.
WFSTF opened at $1.71 on Thursday. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76.
About Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
