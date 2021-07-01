Short Interest in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Decreases By 67.4%

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the May 31st total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,052,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $65.68 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $67.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

