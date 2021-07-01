Short Interest in UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Rises By 150.0%

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UCBJY opened at $52.28 on Thursday. UCB has a one year low of $44.41 and a one year high of $68.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.4382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 3.08%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UCBJY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UCB in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

