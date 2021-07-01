Short Interest in Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Increases By 275.0%

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAF. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund by 24.4% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.90. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,375. Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

