Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Drops By 76.5%

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the May 31st total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:TEI traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 235,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,384. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.88.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
