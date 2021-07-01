Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Drops By 76.5%

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the May 31st total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:TEI traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 235,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,384. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,847,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,619,000 after buying an additional 265,610 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $3,058,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 276,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 235,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 95,301 shares during the period.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

