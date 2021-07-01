Short Interest in Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) Drops By 46.3%

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,800 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the May 31st total of 575,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:TLGT opened at $0.53 on Thursday. Teligent has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teligent in the 1st quarter worth about $2,584,000. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in Teligent in the 1st quarter worth about $1,555,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Teligent by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Teligent by 902.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 248,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 223,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teligent by 622.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 208,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

