Short Interest in Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) Drops By 46.3%

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,800 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the May 31st total of 575,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:TLGT opened at $0.53 on Thursday. Teligent has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56.
Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter.
About Teligent
Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.
