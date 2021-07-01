Short Interest in Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Increases By 100.0%

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of TIKK opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $11.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.43.

About Tel-Instrument Electronics

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

