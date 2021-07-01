Short Interest in TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Declines By 38.8%

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the May 31st total of 63,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 767,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GLG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.99. 595,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,248. TD has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $4.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD by 568.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 153,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 130,247 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of TD during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 68,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 17,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of TD during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

TD Holdings, Inc focuses on the new commodities trading business. The company was formerly known as Bat Group, Inc and changed its name to TD Holdings, Inc in March 2020. TD Holdings, Inc is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

